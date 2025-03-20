News & Insights

BDTX

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BDTX Sells 2,000,000 Shares

March 20, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

GROWTH N V BIOTECH, a 10% owner of $BDTX, sold 2,000,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $4,000,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,217,839 shares of this class of $BDTX stock.

$BDTX Insider Trading Activity

$BDTX insiders have traded $BDTX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROWTH N V BIOTECH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,784,292 shares for an estimated $11,997,749.

$BDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $BDTX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

Stocks mentioned

BDTX

