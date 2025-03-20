Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BDTX Sells 2,000,000 Shares

GROWTH N V BIOTECH, a 10% owner of $BDTX, sold 2,000,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $4,000,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,217,839 shares of this class of $BDTX stock.
$BDTX Insider Trading Activity
$BDTX insiders have traded $BDTX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROWTH N V BIOTECH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,784,292 shares for an estimated $11,997,749.
$BDTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $BDTX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 1,046,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,552,348
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 872,680 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,867,535
- ALLY BRIDGE GROUP (NY) LLC removed 835,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,632,249
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 703,704 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,505,926
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,498,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 697,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,491,847
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 674,198 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,932,761
$BDTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024
