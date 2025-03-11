Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BCAT Sells 52,240 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BCAT, sold 52,240 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $786,734. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,037,810 shares of this class of $BCAT stock.
$BCAT Insider Trading Activity
$BCAT insiders have traded $BCAT stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 80 sales selling 4,295,790 shares for an estimated $68,880,979.
- STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 60 shares for an estimated $962
$BCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $BCAT stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,497,496 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,837,064
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 780,335 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,836,510
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC removed 329,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,420,110
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 324,164 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,911,084
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 218,000 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,302,700
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 145,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,199,204
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 98,210 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,487,881
