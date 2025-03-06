Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BCAT Sells 51,096 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BCAT, sold 51,096 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $784,834. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,262,479 shares of this class of $BCAT stock.

$BCAT Insider Trading Activity

$BCAT insiders have traded $BCAT stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 4,169,097 shares for an estimated $66,959,927 .

. STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 60 shares for an estimated $962

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $BCAT stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.