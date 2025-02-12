News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BCAT Sells 104,403 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 12:45 pm EST

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $BCAT, sold 104,403 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,635,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,068,971 shares of this class of $BCAT stock.

$BCAT Insider Trading Activity

$BCAT insiders have traded $BCAT stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 3,264,629 shares for an estimated $52,922,687.
  • STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 60 shares for an estimated $962

$BCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BCAT stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

