Insider Sale: 10% owner at $BACK Sells 5,000 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

Jorge Ruiz, a 10% owner of $BACK, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2024 for an estimated $15,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 141,229 shares of this class of $BACK stock.

$BACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BACK stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 44,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,722
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,051
  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 13,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,490
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,272
  • TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 11,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,662
  • XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,022
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 4,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,507

