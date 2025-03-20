Insider Sale: 10% owner at $AVAH Sells 46,912 Shares

PAUL R VIGANO, a 10% owner of $AVAH, sold 46,912 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $256,139. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,388,159 shares of this class of $AVAH stock.
$AVAH Insider Trading Activity
$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $822,443.
$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 670,563 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,064,472
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 435,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,991,871
- LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC removed 402,257 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,838,314
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 264,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,222
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 222,100 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,014,997
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 205,023 shares (+105.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,955
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 203,072 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $928,039
