Insider Sale: 10% owner at $AVAH Sells 46,912 Shares

PAUL R VIGANO, a 10% owner of $AVAH, sold 46,912 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $256,139. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,388,159 shares of this class of $AVAH stock.

$AVAH Insider Trading Activity

$AVAH insiders have traded $AVAH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL R VIGANO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $822,443.

$AVAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $AVAH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

