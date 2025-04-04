Stocks
APPN

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $APPN Sells 52,438 Shares

April 04, 2025 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Capital Advisors, LP Abdiel, a 10% owner of $APPN, sold 52,438 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $1,551,116. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,122,538 shares of this class of $APPN stock.

$APPN Insider Trading Activity

$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 237,398 shares for an estimated $6,605,314.
  • ALBERT G.W. III BIDDLE sold 990 shares for an estimated $32,877
  • WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

APPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.