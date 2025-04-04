Insider Sale: 10% owner at $APPN Sells 52,438 Shares

Capital Advisors, LP Abdiel, a 10% owner of $APPN, sold 52,438 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $1,551,116. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,122,538 shares of this class of $APPN stock.

$APPN Insider Trading Activity

$APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 237,398 shares for an estimated $6,605,314 .

. ALBERT G.W. III BIDDLE sold 990 shares for an estimated $32,877

WILLIAM D. MCCARTHY sold 700 shares for an estimated $27,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $APPN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.