Insider Sale: 10% owner at $AMKR Sells 869,565 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 05:16 pm EST

JAMES J KIM, a 10% owner of $AMKR, sold 869,565 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $18,999,995. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 71,828 shares of this class of $AMKR stock.

$AMKR Insider Trading Activity

$AMKR insiders have traded $AMKR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES J KIM sold 869,565 shares for an estimated $18,999,995
  • GUILLAUME MARIE JEAN RUTTEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,125 shares for an estimated $858,850.
  • KEVIN ENGEL (Executive Vice President) sold 5,489 shares for an estimated $119,056

$AMKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $AMKR stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

