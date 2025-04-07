Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ALDX Sells 3,400,000 Shares

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE, a 10% owner of $ALDX, sold 3,400,000 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $4,828,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,875,851 shares of this class of $ALDX stock.

$ALDX Insider Trading Activity

$ALDX insiders have traded $ALDX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE sold 3,400,000 shares for an estimated $4,828,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ALDX stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.