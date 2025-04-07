Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ALDX Sells 3,400,000 Shares

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE, a 10% owner of $ALDX, sold 3,400,000 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $4,828,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,875,851 shares of this class of $ALDX stock.
$ALDX Insider Trading Activity
$ALDX insiders have traded $ALDX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE sold 3,400,000 shares for an estimated $4,828,000
$ALDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ALDX stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP added 650,000 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,243,500
- INVESCO LTD. removed 626,604 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,126,753
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 476,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,379,975
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 412,559 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,058,669
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC added 396,489 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,978,480
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,748 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,725,282
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 290,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,447,100
