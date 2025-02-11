Insider Sale: 10% owner at $AFJK Sells 150,000 Shares

SECURITIES USA LLC MIZUHO, a 10% owner of $AFJK, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,629,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 550,387 shares of this class of $AFJK stock.

$AFJK Insider Trading Activity

$AFJK insiders have traded $AFJK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFJK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SECURITIES USA LLC MIZUHO sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,629,000

$AFJK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AFJK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

