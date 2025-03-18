News & Insights

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ACR Sells 317 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

Point Credit Management LLC Eagle, a 10% owner of $ACR, sold 317 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $7,119. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 877,222 shares of this class of $ACR stock.

$ACR Insider Trading Activity

$ACR insiders have traded $ACR stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • POINT CREDIT MANAGEMENT LLC EAGLE has made 0 purchases and 78 sales selling 302,803 shares for an estimated $7,349,270.

$ACR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ACR stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/25/2024

Stocks mentioned

ACR

