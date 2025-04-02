Insider Purchase: VP of $XHFIX Buys 2,172 Shares

JOSEPH G MELCHER, the VP of $XHFIX, bought 2,172 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $24,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,172 shares of this class of $XHFIX stock.

$XHFIX Insider Trading Activity

$XHFIX insiders have traded $XHFIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XHFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY A FROST (See Remarks) purchased 43,365 shares for an estimated $499,998

JOSEPH G MELCHER (VP, CCO and AML Officer) purchased 2,172 shares for an estimated $24,999

