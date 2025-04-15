Insider Purchase: VP of $WDFC Buys 256 Shares

SARA KATHLEEN HYZER, the VP of $WDFC, bought 256 shares of the company on 04-11-2025 for an estimated $57,044. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 4,072 shares of this class of $WDFC stock.

$WDFC Insider Trading Activity

$WDFC insiders have traded $WDFC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B NOBLE (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $495,284 .

. SARA KATHLEEN HYZER (VP, Finance & CFO) purchased 256 shares for an estimated $57,044

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WDFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $WDFC stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.