Insider Purchase: VP-Treasurer & IR of $TTI Buys 72,633 Shares

Kurt Hallead, the VP-Treasurer & IR of $TTI, bought 72,633 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $246,225. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 95.4%. Following this trade, they now own 148,764 shares of this class of $TTI stock.

$TTI Insider Trading Activity

$TTI insiders have traded $TTI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT HALLEAD (VP-Treasurer & IR) has made 2 purchases buying 148,764 shares for an estimated $454,824 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANGELA D JOHN purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $49,320

$TTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $TTI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

