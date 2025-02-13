Insider Purchase: VP; Chief Information Officer of $SXI Buys 63 Shares

Max Arets, the VP; Chief Information Officer of $SXI, bought 63 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $12,033. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 1,380 shares of this class of $SXI stock.

$SXI Insider Trading Activity

$SXI insiders have traded $SXI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADEMIR SARCEVIC (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,400 shares for an estimated $1,400,818 .

. THOMAS J HANSEN sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $349,498

MAX ARETS (VP; Chief Information Officer) purchased 63 shares for an estimated $12,033

$SXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $SXI stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

