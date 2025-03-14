Insider Purchase: VP & Chief Financial Officer of $GTLS Buys 328 Shares

Joseph Robert Brinkman, the VP & Chief Financial Officer of $GTLS, bought 328 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $49,126. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.8%. Following this trade, they now own 12,126 shares of this class of $GTLS stock.

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY has made 3 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $424,152 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 653 shares for an estimated $102,419 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 296 shares for an estimated $36,873 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GTLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 09/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLS forecast page.

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Thomas Hayes from C.L. King set a target price of $168.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Saurabh Pant from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $165.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $198.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 09/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.