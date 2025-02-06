Insider Purchase: Vice President of $MUR Buys 1,573 Shares

Meenambigai Palanivelu, the Vice President of $MUR, bought 1,573 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $41,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.4%. Following this trade, they now own 37,065 shares of this class of $MUR stock.
$MUR Insider Trading Activity
$MUR insiders have traded $MUR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAIBORNE P DEMING has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,651,415 and 0 sales.
- MEENAMBIGAI PALANIVELU (Vice President) purchased 1,573 shares for an estimated $41,999
$MUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $MUR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 2,264,507 shares (+528.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,404,466
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 999,965 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,738,819
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 839,918 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,338,833
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 837,282 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,336,153
- BARCLAYS PLC added 810,104 shares (+399.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,332,908
- MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 745,574 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,155,666
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 626,849 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,149,885
