Insider Purchase: Vice President of $MUR Buys 1,573 Shares

Meenambigai Palanivelu, the Vice President of $MUR, bought 1,573 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $41,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.4%. Following this trade, they now own 37,065 shares of this class of $MUR stock.

$MUR Insider Trading Activity

$MUR insiders have traded $MUR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIBORNE P DEMING has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,651,415 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MEENAMBIGAI PALANIVELU (Vice President) purchased 1,573 shares for an estimated $41,999

$MUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $MUR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

