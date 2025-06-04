Insider Purchase: VICE CHAIRMAN of $RBCAA Buys 436 Shares

SCOTT TRAGER, the VICE CHAIRMAN of $RBCAA, bought 436 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $29,966. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 56,327 shares of this class of $RBCAA stock.

$RBCAA Insider Trading Activity

$RBCAA insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381

DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393 .

. SCOTT TRAGER (VICE CHAIRMAN) purchased 436 shares for an estimated $30,001

$RBCAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RBCAA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

