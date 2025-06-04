Insider Purchase: VICE CHAIRMAN of $RBCAA Buys 436 Shares

SCOTT TRAGER, the VICE CHAIRMAN of $RBCAA, bought 436 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $29,966. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 56,327 shares of this class of $RBCAA stock.
$RBCAA Insider Trading Activity
$RBCAA insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381
- DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393.
- SCOTT TRAGER (VICE CHAIRMAN) purchased 436 shares for an estimated $30,001
$RBCAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RBCAA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 60,300 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,346
- CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC removed 43,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,053,039
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 42,702 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,725,241
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 30,432 shares (+654.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,942,170
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 23,886 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,524,404
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 21,226 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,354,643
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,176 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,287,632
