Insider Purchase: SVP of $THR Buys 500 Shares

Thomas N Cerovski, the SVP of $THR, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $13,860. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 42,606 shares of this class of $THR stock.

$THR Insider Trading Activity

$THR insiders have traded $THR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BUNTIN (SVP, Thermon Heat Tracing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,137 shares for an estimated $904,604 .

. THOMAS N CEROVSKI (SVP, Global Sales) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,860

KUAHARA ROBERTO (SVP, Operations) sold 300 shares for an estimated $9,411

$THR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $THR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $THR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

