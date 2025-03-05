Insider Purchase: SVP-Proj Svcs & Fleet Engineer of $GLDD Buys 3,875 Shares

CHRISTOPHER GUNSTEN, the SVP-Proj Svcs & Fleet Engineer of $GLDD, bought 3,875 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $30,031. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 61,532 shares of this class of $GLDD stock.

$GLDD Insider Trading Activity

$GLDD insiders have traded $GLDD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN M SHANAHAN sold 23,238 shares for an estimated $293,542

LAWRENCE R DICKERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,259 shares for an estimated $258,917 .

. RONALD STEGER sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $153,120

$GLDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $GLDD stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

