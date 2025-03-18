Insider Purchase: SVP of $NVRI Buys 40,127 Shares

Russell C. Hochman, the SVP of $NVRI, bought 40,127 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $251,596. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 50.0%. Following this trade, they now own 120,357 shares of this class of $NVRI stock.

$NVRI Insider Trading Activity

$NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 75,596 shares for an estimated $496,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763

RUSSELL C. HOCHMAN (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) purchased 40,127 shares for an estimated $251,596

$NVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

