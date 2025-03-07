Insider Purchase: SVP of $MEC Buys 1,000 Shares

Sean P Leuba, the SVP of $MEC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $14,179. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,000 shares of this class of $MEC stock.

$MEC Insider Trading Activity

$MEC insiders have traded $MEC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAGADEESH A REDDY (President & CEO) purchased 5,903 shares for an estimated $98,698

SEAN P LEUBA (SVP, Corp. Development & GC) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,304 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RACHELE MARIE LEHR (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $23,850

TODD M BUTZ (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,272 shares for an estimated $20,078

$MEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $MEC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

