Insider Purchase: SVP & CFO of $CDE Buys 10,000 Shares

Thomas S Whelan, the SVP & CFO of $CDE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $52,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 668,450 shares of this class of $CDE stock.

$CDE Insider Trading Activity

$CDE insiders have traded $CDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS S WHELAN (SVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,500

PARAMITA DAS purchased 685 shares for an estimated $3,788

$CDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CDE stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

