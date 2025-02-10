Insider Purchase: SVP of $BZH Buys 447 Shares

Michael Anthony Dunn, the SVP of $BZH, bought 447 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $9,959. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,624 shares of this class of $BZH stock.

$BZH Insider Trading Activity

$BZH insiders have traded $BZH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID I GOLDBERG (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 443 shares for an estimated $10,100 and 2 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $194,187 .

NORMA ANN PROVENCIO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,650

ALLAN P MERRILL (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,149

MICHAEL ANTHONY DUNN (SVP, GC and Corp Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 449 shares for an estimated $10,003 and 0 sales.

$BZH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $BZH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

