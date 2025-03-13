Insider Purchase: Sr. VP - Quality of $NXL Buys 6,000 Shares

Carolyn Hamby Shelton, the Sr. VP - Quality of $NXL, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $13,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $NXL stock.

$NXL Insider Trading Activity

$NXL insiders have traded $NXL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OWENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $18,925 and 0 sales.

$NXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $NXL stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

