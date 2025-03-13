Insider Purchase: Sr. VP Global Operations of $OEC Buys 3,300 Shares

Carlos Quinones, the Sr. VP Global Operations of $OEC, bought 3,300 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $43,131. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.3%. Following this trade, they now own 79,702 shares of this class of $OEC stock.
$OEC Insider Trading Activity
$OEC insiders have traded $OEC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARLOS QUINONES (Sr. VP Global Operations) purchased 3,300 shares for an estimated $43,131
$OEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $OEC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,918,597 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,294,646
- EVR RESEARCH LP added 800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,632,000
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 602,080 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,506,843
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 568,306 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,973,551
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 472,735 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,464,485
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 399,710 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,311,420
- HARSPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 345,000 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,447,550
