Insider Purchase: Senior VP of $MPLX Buys 4,000 Shares

Shawn M Lyon, the Senior VP of $MPLX, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $211,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 18.8%. Following this trade, they now own 25,299 shares of this class of $MPLX stock.

$MPLX Insider Trading Activity

$MPLX insiders have traded $MPLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN M LYON (Senior VP, Log. & Storage) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $211,000

CARL KRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (Exec VP & Chief Fin Ofc) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $188,960

$MPLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $MPLX stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.