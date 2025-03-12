Insider Purchase: Senior VP and Treasurer of $CIX Buys 200 Shares

Bryan A. Hanley, the Senior VP and Treasurer of $CIX, bought 200 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $4,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,250 shares of this class of $CIX stock.

$CIX Insider Trading Activity

$CIX insiders have traded $CIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY A. TIDLUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,181 .

. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 3 purchases buying 750 shares for an estimated $16,650 and 0 sales.

$CIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $CIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

