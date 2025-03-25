Insider Purchase: Senior Vice President of $GEL Buys 5,016 Shares

Garland G Gaspard, the Senior Vice President of $GEL, bought 5,016 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $80,030. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.7%. Following this trade, they now own 24,541 shares of this class of $GEL stock.

$GEL Insider Trading Activity

$GEL insiders have traded $GEL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARLAND G GASPARD (Senior Vice President) purchased 5,016 shares for an estimated $80,030

RYAN S SIMS (President & Chief Comm Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $24,195 and 0 sales.

$GEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $GEL stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

