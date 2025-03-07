Insider Purchase: Senior Vice-President of $GAM Buys 900 Shares

Anang K. Majmudar, the Senior Vice-President of $GAM, bought 900 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $22,221. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.7%. Following this trade, they now own 6,300 shares of this class of $GAM stock.

$GAM Insider Trading Activity

$GAM insiders have traded $GAM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE S STARK (VP Administration/CCO/PFO) has made 4 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY W PRIEST (President & CEO) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $149,976

ANANG K. MAJMUDAR (Senior Vice-President) has made 5 purchases buying 1,900 shares for an estimated $58,003 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG ANTHONY GRASSI (Vice-President) has made 2 purchases buying 750 shares for an estimated $18,720 and 0 sales.

$GAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $GAM stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

