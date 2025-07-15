Insider Purchase: Senior Vice President of $CIVB Buys 4,000 Shares

RICHARD J DUTTON, the Senior Vice President of $CIVB, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $85,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $CIVB stock.

$CIVB Insider Trading Activity

$CIVB insiders have traded $CIVB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS E JR MURRAY has made 1 purchase buying 6,143 shares for an estimated $137,836 and 1 sale selling 6,143 shares for an estimated $136,681 .

RICHARD J DUTTON (Senior Vice President) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $85,000

CLYDE A JR PERFECT purchased 2,352 shares for an estimated $49,980

DARCI L CONGROVE purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $26,562

MICHAEL D. MULFORD (Senior Vice President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,250

LANCE A. MORRISON (SVP, Legal Counsel) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,250

MARK J. MACIOCE purchased 640 shares for an estimated $13,600

$CIVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CIVB stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

$CIVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CIVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $26.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $28.0 on 04/25/2025

