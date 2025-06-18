Insider Purchase: SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of $BRT Buys 100 Shares

MATTHEW J GOULD, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of $BRT, bought 100 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,575. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,981,011 shares of this class of $BRT stock.

$BRT Insider Trading Activity

$BRT insiders have traded $BRT stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GOULD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 15 purchases buying 77,066 shares for an estimated $1,201,815 and 0 sales.

INVESTORS L P GOULD has made 15 purchases buying 77,066 shares for an estimated $1,199,664 and 0 sales.

MATTHEW J GOULD (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) has made 15 purchases buying 77,066 shares for an estimated $1,199,664 and 0 sales.

GEORGE ZWEIER (VICE PRESIDENT - CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,699 shares for an estimated $102,849.

$BRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $BRT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

