Insider Purchase: Senior Vice President and CFO of $DLTH Buys 9,000 Shares

HEENA AGRAWAL, the Senior Vice President and CFO of $DLTH, bought 9,000 shares of the company on 04-11-2025 for an estimated $16,560. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 225,093 shares of this class of $DLTH stock.

$DLTH Insider Trading Activity

$DLTH insiders have traded $DLTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT LEE PASCHKE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,500

HEENA AGRAWAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $16,560

DAVID COLE FINCH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,491

$DLTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $DLTH stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

