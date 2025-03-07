Insider Purchase: Senior EVP of $EGBN Buys 1,170 Shares

Eric R Newell, the Senior EVP of $EGBN, bought 1,170 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $25,008. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 28,733 shares of this class of $EGBN stock.
$EGBN Insider Trading Activity
$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
- ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008
$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 1,012,182 shares (+382.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,347,097
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 692,593 shares (+251.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,028,195
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 264,444 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,477
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,858 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,488,633
- INVESCO LTD. removed 187,012 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,867,922
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 177,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,630,606
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 160,962 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,189,840
