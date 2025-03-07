News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Senior EVP of $EGBN Buys 1,170 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 08:16 pm EST

Eric R Newell, the Senior EVP of $EGBN, bought 1,170 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $25,008. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 28,733 shares of this class of $EGBN stock.

$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590
  • ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FOURTHSTONE LLC added 1,012,182 shares (+382.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,347,097
  • NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 692,593 shares (+251.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,028,195
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 264,444 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,477
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,858 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,488,633
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 187,012 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,867,922
  • JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 177,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,630,606
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 160,962 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,189,840

