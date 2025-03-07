Insider Purchase: Senior EVP of $EGBN Buys 1,170 Shares

Eric R Newell, the Senior EVP of $EGBN, bought 1,170 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $25,008. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 28,733 shares of this class of $EGBN stock.

$EGBN Insider Trading Activity

$EGBN insiders have traded $EGBN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL SALTZMAN (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $76,590

ERIC R NEWELL (Senior EVP, CFO) purchased 1,170 shares for an estimated $25,008

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EGBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $EGBN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.