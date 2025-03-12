Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $VG Buys 99,682 Shares

Robert B Pender, the See Remarks of $VG, bought 99,682 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $1,061,613. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 719,885 shares of this class of $VG stock.

$VG Insider Trading Activity

$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B PENDER (See Remarks) has made 4 purchases buying 719,885 shares for an estimated $7,117,147 and 0 sales.

