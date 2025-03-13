Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $TNL Buys 2,000 Shares

Michael Dean Brown, the See Remarks of $TNL, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $93,313. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 408,706 shares of this class of $TNL stock.

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P HOLMES sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,804,000

JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) sold 26,442 shares for an estimated $1,478,292

GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,016 shares for an estimated $1,042,863 .

. JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $731,911

AMANDINE ROBIN-CAPLAN (See remarks) sold 3,246 shares for an estimated $135,799

MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313

GEORGE HERRERA sold 2,193 shares for an estimated $93,158

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.