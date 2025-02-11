Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $SYNA Buys 3,600 Shares

Ken Rizvi, the See Remarks of $SYNA, bought 3,600 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $248,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.0%. Following this trade, they now own 27,630 shares of this class of $SYNA stock.
$SYNA Insider Trading Activity
$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,843 shares for an estimated $548,179.
- KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940
$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 828,750 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,294,425
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 611,886 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,470,115
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 451,434 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,022,249
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 399,928 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,026,414
- INVESCO LTD. removed 351,114 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,239,424
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 346,681 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,458,693
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 254,655 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,435,269
