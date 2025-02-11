Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $SYNA Buys 3,600 Shares

Ken Rizvi, the See Remarks of $SYNA, bought 3,600 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $248,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.0%. Following this trade, they now own 27,630 shares of this class of $SYNA stock.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,843 shares for an estimated $548,179 .

. KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

