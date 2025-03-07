Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $RDZN Buys 16,750 Shares

Rohan Malhotra, the See Remarks of $RDZN, bought 16,750 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $17,755. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 803,537 shares of this class of $RDZN stock.

$RDZN Insider Trading Activity

$RDZN insiders have traded $RDZN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN MALHOTRA (See Remarks) has made 11 purchases buying 35,887 shares for an estimated $39,749 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUPURNA VEDBRAT purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $6,180

$RDZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $RDZN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

