Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $RCKT Buys 21,099 Shares

Kinnari Patel, the See Remarks of $RCKT, bought 21,099 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $99,165. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 371.8%. Following this trade, they now own 26,774 shares of this class of $RCKT stock.

$RCKT Insider Trading Activity

$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 2 sales selling 10,666 shares for an estimated $124,196 .

and 2 sales selling 10,666 shares for an estimated . GAURAV SHAH (CEO) sold 11,091 shares for an estimated $144,781

JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,629 shares for an estimated $109,524 .

. MARK ANDREW WHITE (See Remarks) sold 3,080 shares for an estimated $51,205

JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,037 shares for an estimated $40,523 .

. AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646

MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) sold 1,175 shares for an estimated $15,338

$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$RCKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 12/30/2024

on 12/30/2024 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 11/11/2024

