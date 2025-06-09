Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $PX Buys 5,000 Shares

Luke A. III Sarsfield, the See Remarks of $PX, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $49,349. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 188,134 shares of this class of $PX stock.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 775,000 shares for an estimated $10,361,008 .

. MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,545 shares for an estimated $2,516,132 .

. EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671

ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 101,097 shares for an estimated $1,254,031 .

. I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000

LUKE A. III SARSFIELD (See Remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,349

MARK C HOOD (See remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,050

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.