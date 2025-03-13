Insider Purchase: See Remarks. of $ONL Buys 9,446 Shares

Gary E Landriau, the See Remarks. of $ONL, bought 9,446 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $23,341. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.3%. Following this trade, they now own 93,024 shares of this class of $ONL stock.

$ONL Insider Trading Activity

$ONL insiders have traded $ONL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E LANDRIAU (See Remarks.) has made 2 purchases buying 10,746 shares for an estimated $26,266 and 0 sales.

$ONL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ONL stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

