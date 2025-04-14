Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $NXDT Buys 100,000 Shares

JAMES D DONDERO, the See Remarks of $NXDT, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $408,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.3%. Following this trade, they now own 383,477 shares of this class of $NXDT stock.

$NXDT Insider Trading Activity

$NXDT insiders have traded $NXDT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DUSTIN DAVID NORRIS (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 354,000 shares for an estimated $1,266,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES D DONDERO (See Remarks) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $408,000

PAUL RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 67,000 shares for an estimated $249,955 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARTHUR B LAFFER purchased 26,900 shares for an estimated $87,156

$NXDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $NXDT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

