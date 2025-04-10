Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $NREF Buys 1,000 Shares

Paul Richards, the See Remarks of $NREF, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $12,280. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 48,831 shares of this class of $NREF stock.

$NREF Insider Trading Activity

$NREF insiders have traded $NREF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NREF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL RICHARDS (See Remarks) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,280

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NREF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $NREF stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.