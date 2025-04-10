Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $NREF Buys 1,000 Shares

Paul Richards, the See Remarks of $NREF, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $12,280. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 48,831 shares of this class of $NREF stock.
$NREF Insider Trading Activity
$NREF insiders have traded $NREF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NREF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL RICHARDS (See Remarks) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,280
$NREF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $NREF stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 77,321 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,213,166
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 54,693 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $858,133
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 36,194 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,883
- CORTON CAPITAL INC. added 23,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,017
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 17,577 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,783
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 15,866 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,937
- CONCORDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,686
