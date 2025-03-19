Insider Purchase: See remarks of $CRGY Buys 932 Shares

Brandi Kendall, the See remarks of $CRGY, bought 932 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $10,298. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 23,347 shares of this class of $CRGY stock.

$CRGY Insider Trading Activity

$CRGY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

ENERGY AGGREGATOR L.P. INDEPENDENCE sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

MICHAEL DUGINSKI has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $317,180 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRANDI KENDALL (See remarks) purchased 932 shares for an estimated $10,298

$CRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $CRGY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Stephens issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

$CRGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $16.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 John Abbott from Wolfe Research set a target price of $17.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $18.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $17.0 on 09/24/2024

