Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $CC Buys 13,400 Shares

Damian Gumpel, the See Remarks of $CC, bought 13,400 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $123,548. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.1%. Following this trade, they now own 123,879 shares of this class of $CC stock.

$CC Insider Trading Activity

$CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAMIAN GUMPEL (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 21,222 shares for an estimated $201,376 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANE HOSTETTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,450 shares for an estimated $50,196

$CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CC stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$CC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025

