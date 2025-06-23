Insider Purchase: See Remarks of $CAI Buys 7,500 Shares

John Russel Denton, the See Remarks of $CAI, bought 7,500 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $157,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.5%. Following this trade, they now own 123,591 shares of this class of $CAI stock.

$CAI Insider Trading Activity

$CAI insiders have traded $CAI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J BRILLE (See Remarks) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $630,000

JOHN RUSSEL DENTON (See Remarks) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $157,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.