VG

Insider Purchase: See Remark of $VG Buys 234,500 Shares

March 14, 2025 — 08:46 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Robert B Pender, the See Remark of $VG, bought 234,500 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $2,469,285. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 24.6%. Following this trade, they now own 1,185,885 shares of this class of $VG stock.

$VG Insider Trading Activity

$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT B PENDER (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,974,476 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL SABEL (See Remarks) has made 6 purchases buying 951,385 shares for an estimated $9,503,501 and 0 sales.
  • JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

VG

