Insider Purchase: Regional President of $CHMG Buys 475 Shares

Jeffrey P. Kenefick, the Regional President of $CHMG, bought 475 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $25,056. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.7%. Following this trade, they now own 10,535 shares of this class of $CHMG stock.

$CHMG Insider Trading Activity

$CHMG insiders have traded $CHMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P. KENEFICK (Regional President) purchased 475 shares for an estimated $25,056

$CHMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $CHMG stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $59.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

