Insider Purchase: Principal Accounting Officer of $BIOA Buys 2,632 Shares

Shane Barton, the Principal Accounting Officer of $BIOA, bought 2,632 shares of the company on 09-27-2024 for an estimated $47,376. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,632 shares of this class of $BIOA stock.

$BIOA Insider Trading Activity

$BIOA insiders have traded $BIOA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIJAY SATYANAND PANDE has made 4 purchases buying 1,119,195 shares for an estimated $20,529,019 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES HEALY has made 5 purchases buying 666,665 shares for an estimated $11,999,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP CORMORANT purchased 450,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000

PATRICK G ENRIGHT purchased 400,000 shares for an estimated $7,200,000

SHANE BARTON (Principal Accounting Officer) purchased 2,632 shares for an estimated $47,376

