Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT of $VOYG Buys 967 Shares

Robert Marshall Smith, the PRESIDENT of $VOYG, bought 967 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $29,977. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 967 shares of this class of $VOYG stock.

$VOYG Insider Trading Activity

$VOYG insiders have traded $VOYG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOYG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MARSHALL SMITH (PRESIDENT, SPACE SOLUTIONS) purchased 967 shares for an estimated $29,977

